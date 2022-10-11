﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel, Technology Metal Australia ink MoU to reduce emissions in steelmaking

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 10:45:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited and Technology Metal Australia Limited (TMAL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the reduction of emissions in steel production processes, a statement of Technology Metals said on Tuesday, October 12.

According to a regulatory filing by TMAL, the companies have entered into a non-binding MoU under which both companies will discuss requirements of downstream vanadium processing, aiming to find solutions to cut emissions in steelmaking applications.

The MoU will be effective for five years unless the parties mutually agree to terminate earlier formally, the filing said.

Discussions will also include potential investment by Tata Steel in TMAL or Murchison Technology Metals Project, according to the filing.

“TMAL is excited to be partnering with Tata Steel, one of the world’s largest steelmakers, and furthering Australia’s important trade relationship with India. Together, the companies can play an important part in reducing emissions in steel applications as the world progresses towards net zero carbon emissions,” Ian Prentice, managing director, TMAL said in a statement.

“Vanadium is a key component in Tata Steel’s steelmaking process to increase strength and reduce weight, and as our customers increasingly look to reduce their carbon emissions, we anticipate demand for these products to grow,” Tata Steel, vice president, strategic procurement, Rajiv Mukherji said in a separate statement.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel sees 2% rise in finished steel output in Q2 FY 2022-23

10 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel restarts operations of NINL mill within 90 days of acquisition

04 Oct | Steel News

India’s steel ministry asks SAIL, Tata Steel to increase use of inland waterways for cheaper logistics

27 Sep | Steel News

Seven metal companies under India’s Tata Group to be merged with Tata Steel

23 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

19 Sep | Steel News

Indian government gets applications from 75 steel firms for inclusion in PLI Scheme

19 Sep | Steel News

India's Tata Steel evaluates offers in ongoing BF coke tender

14 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $7 million capital into its mining subsidiary

31 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel signs MoU with Punjab government to construct EAF-based longs mill

29 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $126 million to restart operations of newly acquired NINL mill

05 Aug | Steel News