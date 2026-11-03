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India's passenger car sales up 13% in Oct 2026, most firms achieve robust growth

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 10:30:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales, as measured by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, were estimated at 530,000 units in October 2026, up 13 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, with most car companies reporting robust double-digit growth, according to a compilation of data and industry estimates released on Tuesday, November 3.

The country's largest passenger car maker by market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 212,000 units in October 2026, up 20.45 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while Tata Motors Limited sold 73,894 units, up 20.87 percent year on year.

Hyundai Motor India Limited reported sales of 53,792 units in October, up 16.74 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra sold 73,388 units, up 2.39 percent, both year on year.

Nissan India Limited reported sales of 3,600 units, up 21.62 percent, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor Limited sold 29,521 units, up 6.76 percent, both year on year.

The only exception to the trend was Honda Cars India Limited, which sold 5,429 units, down 21 percent year on year.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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