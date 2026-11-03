India's passenger car sales up 13% in Oct 2026, most firms achieve robust growth

Indian passenger car sales, as measured by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, were estimated at 530,000 units in October 2026, up 13 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, with most car companies reporting robust double-digit growth, according to a compilation of data and industry estimates released on Tuesday, November 3.

The country's largest passenger car maker by market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 212,000 units in October 2026, up 20.45 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while Tata Motors Limited sold 73,894 units, up 20.87 percent year on year.

Hyundai Motor India Limited reported sales of 53,792 units in October, up 16.74 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra sold 73,388 units, up 2.39 percent, both year on year.

Nissan India Limited reported sales of 3,600 units, up 21.62 percent, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor Limited sold 29,521 units, up 6.76 percent, both year on year.

The only exception to the trend was Honda Cars India Limited, which sold 5,429 units, down 21 percent year on year.