Indian passenger car sales show robust double-digit sales growth in August 2026

Indian passenger car sales, as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, showed robust double-digit growth in August 2026, a compilation of data released by various companies showed on Wednesday, September 2.

The country's largest car maker, in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 219,220 units in August 2026, a rise of 21 percent year on year, while Tata Motors sold 67,753 units, a rise of 56 percent.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported sales of 65,796 units, a growth of 8.8 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra sold 59,257 units, up 50 percent, and JSW Motors Limited sold 7,508 units, a rise of 14 percent, all year on year.

However, Nissan Motors Limited posted a sales decline of two percent year on year to 9,350 units during the month.