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Indian passenger car sales see strong y-o-y growth in June 2026, limited rise from May

Friday, 03 July 2026 12:23:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers maintained robust year-on-year sales growth in June 2026, showed negative to moderate rises on month-on-month basis, compilation of data released by various companies showed on Friday, July 3.

India’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 147,187 units in June 2026, a rise of 23.78 percent year on year, but a decline of 22.17 percent from May 2026.

Similarly, Tata Motors Limited (TML) achieved sales of 62,076 units in June 2026, a rise of 67.4 percent year on year, but a modest rise of five percent over May 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 60,393 units, a rise of 26.66 percent on year-on-year basis but up just five percent over May 2026.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) continued to post declines in sales reporting 39,635 units in June 2026, a fall of 9.97 percent year on year, but a sharper decline of 17 percent over May 2026.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 28,441 units in June 2026, a rise of 7.52 percent year on year, but a sharp decline of 6.98 percent from May 2026.

Honda Motors India Limited reported sales of 5,243 units in June 2026, a rise of 13.53 percent year on year but the growth rate was a moderate 2.58 percent from May 2026.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

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