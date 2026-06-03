Indian passenger car sales show robust y-o-y sales growth in May 2026, moderate m-o-m rise

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed robust sales in May 2026, a compilation of data released by various automobile companies showed on Wednesday, June 3.

The data released by the companies showed healthy sales growth rates in May 2026 compared to May 2025. However, compared to April 2026, sales growth showed modest gains, indicating that the impact of the war in the Middle East, the rising price of fuel and the price hike announced by several passenger car makers were taking a toll on sales.

According to industry data, passenger car sales in May 2026 were estimated at 440,000 units, a rise of 26 percent year on year.

Granular sales data released by various companies showed that the largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold 190,337 units in May 2026, a rise of 40 percent year on year but a modest rise of 1.4 percent over April 2026

Similarly, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) sold 47,837 units in May 2026, a rise of nine percent year on year, but a decline of 7.8 percent over April 2026.

Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 59,790 units, a rise of 42.2 percent on year-on-year basis but a more modest growth of 13.4 percent month on month.

Kia India Limited sold 27,586 units in May 2026, a rise of 23.6 percent year on year but a modest rise of 6.3 percent over April 2026. Honda Motors India Limited sold 5,111 units in May, up 29.4 percent over May 2025 but with a marginal rise of 1.2 percent when compared to April 2026.