India’s passenger vehicle sales rise 26 percent in Q1 FY 2026-27

Indian passenger vehicle sales, measured by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, are estimated to have totaled 1,273,811 units in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27, covering the April-June period, up 25.9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday, July 16.

According to SIAM, this was the highest-ever sales volume recorded in the first quarter of any fiscal year.

The association stated that the robust growth recorded during the quarter was broad-based, with similar increases observed across vehicle categories. Two-wheeler sales rose by 20.3 percent year on year to 4,677,990 units.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales increased by 29.7 percent year on year to 214,339 units during the April-June period, while commercial vehicle sales grew by 18.3 percent to approximately 265,000 units.

“While overall consumer sentiment and demand remain steady at present, the industry continues to closely monitor geopolitical developments and the progress of the monsoon, given its implications for agricultural output and rural demand,” SIAM said in a statement.