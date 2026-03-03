 |  Login 
Indian passenger car makers see robust double-digit sales growth in Feb 2026

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 10:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed robust double-digit growth in February 2026, according to a compilation of data released by major automobile companies on Tuesday, March 3.

The largest car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 153,604 units in February 2026, a rise of 23 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, while Tata Motors Limited sold 50,654 units, a rise of 43 percent year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 49,900 units, up 20 percent, and Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) sold 45,213 units, increasing by 17 percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 26,095 units, a rise of 14 percent, Kia Motors sold 24,690 units, up 27 percent, while Renault India sold 3,240 units, increasing by 27 percent, all year on year.

The only outliers among the major companies were Honda Motors India Limited, which sold 4,759 units, a decline of 11 percent, and Nissan Motors which sold 1,616 units, down seven percent, both year on year.


