Indian automobile retail sales surge by 41% in October 2025

Friday, 07 November 2025 14:34:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile sales, as denoted by new registrations, across all categories surged to 4.02 million units in October 2025, a rise of 40.5 percent year on year, boosted by festival demand and cuts in the Goods and Service Tax (GST), according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, November 7.

Passenger vehicles sales have been estimated at 557,000 units, a rise of 11 percent year on year, while two-wheeler sales totaled 315,000 units, a rise of 52 percent, the data showed.

Commercial vehicle sales grew 18 percent, aided by infrastructure spending and freight activity, while sales of three-wheelers and tractors rose by five percent and 14 percent, respectively, FADA said, but did not disclose the absolute numbers.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

