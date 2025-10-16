 |  Login 
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Hyundai...

Hyundai India to invest $5 billion by 2030 to boost local and export passenger car sales

Thursday, 16 October 2025 11:17:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

In a major move to consolidate its position in the global automotive market, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) has announced an ambitious $5.12 billion investment plan extending through 2030. The strategy aims to strengthen both domestic operations and export performance, marking a significant milestone for the second-largest passenger car manufacturer in India.

According to a statement issued on October 16, HMIL will channel an estimated $5.12 billion into developing new market segments, broadening its powertrain offerings, and introducing luxury car brands. This investment underscores Hyundai’s long-term commitment to India’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

Expanding product portfolio

The company plans to launch 26 new products by the end of the decade, including seven entirely new templates. By 2030, utility vehicles (UVs) are projected to make up over 80 percent of HMIL’s domestic sales.

As part of its long-term strategy, Hyundai plans to expand its distribution network to reach 85 percent of all districts in India, ensuring that rural areas account for 30 percent of total sales.

Exports will continue to be a vital growth pillar for HMIL. By 2030, the company aims for exports to account for 30 percent of its total annual passenger car production.

This initiative aligns with Hyundai’s goal of positioning India as a key manufacturing and export hub for global markets, SteelOrbis understands.


