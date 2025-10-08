 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian passenger car sales up just 5.22% in Sept despite late festival season surge

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 12:01:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations were recorded at 1,827,337 units in September this year, a modest growth of 5.22 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Wednesday, October 8.

Even though automobile retail sales surged by 34 percent during the September 22-30 period - the festival week - it was not sufficient to boost overall sales growth for the full month, the data showed.

Passenger car sales in September 2025 were up 5.81 percent to 299,369 units, while two-wheeler sales were up 6.1 percent to 1,287,735 units, year on year. However, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales showed negative growth of 7.20 percent and 19 percent year on year, respectively.

“The first three weeks were largely muted, with customers holding back in anticipation of the cuts in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) which came into effect in September. The dynamics changed dramatically in the final week as the festival period coincided with the tax rate cut on certain passenger car categories, reviving customer sentiments and accelerating deliveries from dealers,” FADA vice president Sai Giridhar said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian auto retail sales see modest rise of three percent in August 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales down 7.3% in August, hit by tax uncertainties

02 Sep | Steel News

ICRA: Indian passenger car industry to see muted sales growth in low single digit in FY 2025-26

01 Sep | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales down four percent in July 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

India’s WIL infuses funds into subsidiary to establish operations in Europe

14 Jul | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales rise by five percent in June

07 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales down 6.4 percent in June 2025

03 Jul | Steel News

Maharashtra to set up largest vehicle scrapping facility in the state

30 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions two vehicle scrapping facilities

20 Jun | Steel News

Indian automobile retails sales up 5 percent in May, passenger car declines

06 Jun | Steel News