Indian passenger car sales up just 5.22% in Sept despite late festival season surge

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations were recorded at 1,827,337 units in September this year, a modest growth of 5.22 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Wednesday, October 8.

Even though automobile retail sales surged by 34 percent during the September 22-30 period - the festival week - it was not sufficient to boost overall sales growth for the full month, the data showed.

Passenger car sales in September 2025 were up 5.81 percent to 299,369 units, while two-wheeler sales were up 6.1 percent to 1,287,735 units, year on year. However, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales showed negative growth of 7.20 percent and 19 percent year on year, respectively.

“The first three weeks were largely muted, with customers holding back in anticipation of the cuts in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) which came into effect in September. The dynamics changed dramatically in the final week as the festival period coincided with the tax rate cut on certain passenger car categories, reviving customer sentiments and accelerating deliveries from dealers,” FADA vice president Sai Giridhar said.