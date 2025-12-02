Indian passenger car sales show robust November sales growth amid tax cuts

Indian passenger car sales as represented by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, showed robust growth in November 2025, as the reduction in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in October continued to drive demand, data released by various companies showed on Tuesday, December 2.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 229,021 units in November, its highest-ever monthly sales and a rise of 21 percent over November 2024.

Hyundai Motors India Limited sold 66,840 units, a rise of 9.1 percent, and Tata Motors India Limited reported sales of 59,199 units, a rise of 25.6 percent, both year on year.

Kia India Limited sold 25,489 units, a growth of 24 percent, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 33,752 units, a rise of 28 per cent, both year on year.

Renault India sold 3,662 units, registering a growth of 30.72 percent year on year, the data showed.