Indian passenger car sales in October hit highest monthly level so far in 2025

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 10:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed a robust performance in October 2025, riding on the back of cuts in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) supported by the festival season demand uptick, data released by industry showed on Tuesday, November 4.

At the aggregate level, total passenger car sales in October 2025 have been provisionally estimated at 470,227 units, a rise of 17.23 percent year on year, hitting the highest monthly volume recorded so far in 2025, following 405,522 units achieved in January, the data show. 

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 176,318 units, a rise of 10.48 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra achieved sales of 71,624 units, a rise of 31.41 percent, both year on year.

Tata Motors Limited sold 61,134 units, a rise of 27.02 percent, and Toyota Kirloskar sold 40,257 units, up 43.07 percent, year on year.

Kia India reported sales of 29,556 units, a growth of 30 percent year on year, and Nissan Motors sold 9,675 units, a rise of 45 percent.

The only exception was the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), which sold 53,792 units, declining by 3.2 percent year on year.


