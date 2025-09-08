Indian auto retail sales see modest rise of three percent in August 2025

Indian automobile retail sales as represented by new registrations have been estimated at 1,964,547 units in August 2025, a modest rise of 2.84 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Monday, September 9.

Passenger vehicle sales were reported at 323,256 units in August, a marginal rise of 0.93 percent year on year, the data showed.

Two-wheeler retail sales totaled 1,373,675 units in August, a rise of 2.18 percent, but three-wheeler sales declined by 2.26 percent to 103,105 units, year on year.

The commercial vehicle segment witnessed a growth of 8.55 percent year on year to 75,592 units, according to the FADA data.