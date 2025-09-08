 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian auto retail sales see modest rise of three percent in August 2025

Monday, 08 September 2025 15:43:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile retail sales as represented by new registrations have been estimated at 1,964,547 units in August 2025, a modest rise of 2.84 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Monday, September 9.

Passenger vehicle sales were reported at 323,256 units in August, a marginal rise of 0.93 percent year on year, the data showed.

Two-wheeler retail sales totaled 1,373,675 units in August, a rise of 2.18 percent, but three-wheeler sales declined by 2.26 percent to 103,105 units, year on year.

The commercial vehicle segment witnessed a growth of 8.55 percent year on year to 75,592 units, according to the FADA data.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian passenger car sales down 7.3% in August, hit by tax uncertainties

02 Sep | Steel News

ICRA: Indian passenger car industry to see muted sales growth in low single digit in FY 2025-26

01 Sep | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales down four percent in July 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

India’s WIL infuses funds into subsidiary to establish operations in Europe

14 Jul | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales rise by five percent in June

07 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales down 6.4 percent in June 2025

03 Jul | Steel News

Maharashtra to set up largest vehicle scrapping facility in the state

30 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions two vehicle scrapping facilities

20 Jun | Steel News

Indian automobile retails sales up 5 percent in May, passenger car declines

06 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in May, with negative bias

02 Jun | Steel News