India’s JSL to invest $150 million to construct new wet milling units at its steel mill to boost circular manufacturing

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will invest an estimated $150 million to construct a new wet milling unit at its steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, aimed at boosting circular manufacturing by doubling its slag processing capacity, a company statement said on Thursday, October 16.

The wet milling unit will recover valuable metal from industrial waste and conserve natural resources, the company said.

JSL will operate the unit in partnership with Harsco Environmental under a 15-year agreement and the facility will pay back the investment equivalent through metal recovery from slag, contributing to profitability as well as sustainability, it added.

This initiative is part of JSL’s broader ESG (environmental, social and governance) and net-zero 2050 goals. In 2024-25, the company reduced its carbon footprint by about 14 percent through green initiatives, including India’s first green hydrogen plant for stainless steel production and the largest captive solar plant in Odisha, it said.