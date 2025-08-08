 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian automobile retail sales down four percent in July 2025

Friday, 08 August 2025 09:40:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations have been recorded at 1,964,213 units in July 2025, a decline of four percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, August 8.

Passenger car retail sales fell by eight percent to 328,613 units with dealers’ inventories estimated at an average of 58 days, FADA said.

Two-wheeler sales were also down, by six percent to 1,355,504 units, while commercial vehicle sales showed a marginal rise to 76,439 units in July, compared to 76,261 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

India’s WIL infuses funds into subsidiary to establish operations in Europe

14 Jul | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales rise by five percent in June

07 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales down 6.4 percent in June 2025

03 Jul | Steel News

Maharashtra to set up largest vehicle scrapping facility in the state

30 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions two vehicle scrapping facilities

20 Jun | Steel News

Indian automobile retails sales up 5 percent in May, passenger car declines

06 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in May, with negative bias

02 Jun | Steel News

Moody’s Ratings: Indian passenger car sales likely to hit 5 million by 2030, highest in Asia

28 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Motors Limited commissions eighth vehicle scrapping facility in Kolkata

09 May | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales up three percent in April

05 May | Steel News