Indian automobile retail sales down four percent in July 2025

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations have been recorded at 1,964,213 units in July 2025, a decline of four percent from the corresponding month of the previous year, according to data released by the Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, August 8.

Passenger car retail sales fell by eight percent to 328,613 units with dealers’ inventories estimated at an average of 58 days, FADA said.

Two-wheeler sales were also down, by six percent to 1,355,504 units, while commercial vehicle sales showed a marginal rise to 76,439 units in July, compared to 76,261 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.