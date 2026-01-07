 |  Login 
India’s automobile sales across all categories rise 15% in December 2025

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 10:10:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile retail sales across all categories, as denoted by new registrations, have been estimated at 2.029 million units in December 2025, a rise of 14.63 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on Wednesday, January 7.

In the passenger car segment, total retail sales were recorded at 380,000 units in December 2025, a rise of 26.64 percent year on year, the highest growth rate seen across all automobile categories.

Two-wheelers sales came to 1.317 million units, a rise of 9.5 percent, and commercial vehicle sales stood at 83,666 units, a rise of 24.60 percent, year on year.

In the full calendar year of 2025, total automobile retail sales across all categories have been estimated at 28.16 million, a rise of 7.71 percent from 2024, FADA said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

