Suzuki Motor Corporation plans new car making facility in India

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation will build a new passenger car making plant through its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) in the western state of Gujarat, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 13.

The company said that land was being acquired for the new passenger car making facility with a capacity of one million units per year.

Vehicles to be produced at the facility will both be sold in the Indian market and exported. The opening date of the new plant and models to be manufactured at the factory have not been decided yet.

The expansion project follows Suzuki Motors’ announcement in August last year that it would be investing estimated $8 billion in India over the next five to six years including commencing the production of commercial vehicles in Gujarat.

The new plant will be MSIL’s fifth manufacturing facility in the country.