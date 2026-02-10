Indian automobile retail sales increase by 18 percent in January 2026

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations across all categories have been provisionally estimated at 2,722,558 units in January 2026, a rise of 18 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, February 10.

Passenger vehicle retails stood at 513,475 units, a growth of seven percent year on year, FADA said.

Two-wheeler retail sales increased by 21 percent in January to 18,52,870 units, while three-wheeler and commercial vehicle retail sales growth was 19 percent and 15 percent year on year, respectively.

As regards the market outlook, FADA said that passenger vehicles should see a strong performance in February and March on the back of booking pipeline strength, excitement over new models and variants, and financial year-end buying.

April registrations could normalise as festive intensity fades and base effects may play out unevenly across brands and regions, it added.