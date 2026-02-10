 |  Login 
Indian automobile retail sales increase by 18 percent in January 2026

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 11:07:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations across all categories have been provisionally estimated at 2,722,558 units in January 2026, a rise of 18 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Tuesday, February 10.

Passenger vehicle retails stood at 513,475 units, a growth of seven percent year on year, FADA said.

Two-wheeler retail sales increased by 21 percent in January to 18,52,870 units, while three-wheeler and commercial vehicle retail sales growth was 19 percent and 15 percent year on year, respectively.

As regards the market outlook, FADA said that passenger vehicles should see a strong performance in February and March on the back of booking pipeline strength, excitement over new models and variants, and financial year-end buying.

April registrations could normalise as festive intensity fades and base effects may play out unevenly across brands and regions, it added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

