 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ICRA:...

ICRA: Indian automobile sales growth to normalize at 3.6% in FY 2026-27

Wednesday, 18 February 2026 10:59:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian automobile sales will see normalization of growth in the fiscal year 2026-27 at 3.6 percent, following a period of rapid growth seen toward the end of the fiscal year 2025-26 amid the reduction in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) rates, according to a report by Indian rating agency ICRA on Wednesday, February 18.

Sales growth here denotes dispatches from manufacturers to dealers.

Giving the granular forecast of sales growth across categories, ICRA said that passenger vehicle (PV) volumes are estimated to grow by 4-6 percent year on year in 2026-27, supported by sustained demand momentum. Simultaneously, two-wheeler sales are likely to expand by 3-5 percent as growth moderates on an improved base. Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes are expected to remain driven by economic activities and healthy prospects in the bus segment, leading to an overall segment growth of 4-6 percent.

"The current fiscal 2025-26 has unfolded as a tale of two halves for the Indian automotive industry, with the first half witnessing subdued demand while the second half is seeing a strong recovery on the back of policy support and healthy rural demand. Industry sales volumes have been robust over the past few months, aided by the GST rate cut, pent-up demand, supportive rural output, and a conducive financing environment. Although demand sentiment remains optimistic, volumes are reaching levels that would weigh on the potential for outsized growth in 2026-27,” ICRA said.

"The Indian automotive industry is currently at a crossroads amid changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a focus on sustainability. ICRA expects the growth trajectory to continue in 2026-27, even as growth is likely to remain modest across segments. Over the medium term, vehicle electrification is expected to be a key structural theme, with EV penetration rising steadily across segments,” it added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

India inks MoUs with companies to create 8.7 million mt of new special steel capacity

10 Feb | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales increase by 18 percent in January 2026

10 Feb | Steel News

Suzuki Motor Corporation plans new car making facility in India

13 Jan | Steel News

India’s automobile sales across all categories rise 15% in December 2025

07 Jan | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show robust November sales growth amid tax cuts

02 Dec | Steel News

Indian automobile retail sales surge by 41% in October 2025

07 Nov | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales in October hit highest monthly level so far in 2025

04 Nov | Steel News

Hyundai India to invest $5 billion by 2030 to boost local and export passenger car sales

16 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $150 million to construct new wet milling units at its steel mill to boost circular manufacturing

16 Oct | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales up just 5.22% in Sept despite late festival season surge

08 Oct | Steel News