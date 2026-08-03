India's passenger car sales show robust double-digit growth in July 2026

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers showed robust double-digit growth in July 2026, compilation of data disclosed by various automobile companies showed on Monday, August 3.

The largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), sold 196,203 units in July 2026, a rise of 42 percent, while Tata Motors Limited sold 62,611 cars, up 58.43 percent, both year on year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited sold 60,048 units, up 20.41 percent year on year, while Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) achieved sales growth of 23.28 percent selling 54,210 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited sold 30,516 units, a growth of 4.65 percent year on year, and Nissan Motors sold 4,518 units, a rise of 218 percent.

Kia Motors India Limited sold 28,200 units, a rise of 27 percent, and JSW MG achieved growth of 22.16 percent selling 8,158 units in July 2026.