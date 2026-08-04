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India's Tata Motors commissions vehicle scrapping facility in Patna

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 14:23:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian commercial and passenger car maker Tata Motors Limited has expanded its organized vehicle scrapping network by commissioning a new facility in Patna in the eastern state of Bihar, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 4.

The facility has a capacity for scrapping 15,000 end-of-life registered vehicles across all categories and brands, the statement said.

The facility uses separate dismantling processes depending on the type of vehicle. Commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are processed through cell-type dismantling stations, while passenger vehicles are handled through a line-type dismantling system, it said.

With the addition of Patna, Tata Motors now operates 12 vehicle-scrapping centers across India. Tata Motors stated that its scrapping network can collectively dismantle close to 200,000 end-of-life vehicles per year.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

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