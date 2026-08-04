India's Tata Motors commissions vehicle scrapping facility in Patna

Indian commercial and passenger car maker Tata Motors Limited has expanded its organized vehicle scrapping network by commissioning a new facility in Patna in the eastern state of Bihar, a company statement said on Tuesday, August 4.

The facility has a capacity for scrapping 15,000 end-of-life registered vehicles across all categories and brands, the statement said.

The facility uses separate dismantling processes depending on the type of vehicle. Commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are processed through cell-type dismantling stations, while passenger vehicles are handled through a line-type dismantling system, it said.

With the addition of Patna, Tata Motors now operates 12 vehicle-scrapping centers across India. Tata Motors stated that its scrapping network can collectively dismantle close to 200,000 end-of-life vehicles per year.