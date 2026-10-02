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Indian passenger car sales see slower y-o-y growth in Sept 2026, m-o-m decline

Friday, 02 October 2026 10:13:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales growth, as denoted by dispatches from manufacturers to dealers, showed signs of a slowdown in September 2026 on year-on-year basis and a sharper negative growth rate in the month-on-month comparison, a compilation of data released by various automobile companies showed on Friday, October 2.

For example, the country's largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), achieved sales of 168,744 units in September 2026, a rise of 27 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year but a decline of 4.65 percent over the number of units sold in August 2026.

Further accentuating the slowdown, Tata Motors Limited sold 56.972 units in September 2026, a decline of 4.52 percent year on year and a fall of 12.69 percent from August 2026.

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) also posted a fall, selling 4,998 units in September 2026, a decline of three percent year on year and also an eight percent decrease on month-on-month basis.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited (TKML) sold 27,652 units in September 2026, a growth of two percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, but a decline of two percent from August 2026.

Nissan India reported sales of 2,960 units in September 2026, a rise of 79 percent year on year but down 13.6 percent from August 2026.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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