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Indian automakers partner with authorized facilities for vehicle scrapping

Thursday, 24 September 2026 10:04:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India automobile manufacturing companies are entering to exclusive arrangement with registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSF) to provide environment-friendly vehicle scrapping solutions for old end-of-life vehicles, SteelOrbis has learned from company officials.

For example, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has partnered with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) and under its program customers of the former will be able to get their old vehicles scrapped in an eco-friendly way.

Honda dealerships along with MSTI will offer vehicle evaluation, quotes for scrappage value, pick-up, transportation and dismantling of the vehicle. MSTI will also provide a certificate of deposit/destruction to the customer.

As part of the tie-up, HCIL dealerships along with MSTI will offer customers vehicle evaluations, arrange quotes for the scrappage value of vehicles, provide end-to-end services including vehicle pick-up, transportation and dismantling at MSTI scrap and recycling centres and issue of certificates of deposit/ destruction from MSTI.

The certificate of deposit/destruction will enable customers to claim eligible benefits under the vehicle scrappage policy notified by the Indian government and adopted by various state governments.

Similarly, Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), has partnered with Rosmerta Auto Recycling to make authorised scrapping of end-of-life commercial vehicles.

Under the partnership, Eicher dealers and customers will be able to use Rosmerta's RVSFs for documentation, vehicle scrapping and recycling. The companies said the move will help commercial vehicle owners retire older trucks and buses through a formal process instead of informal disposal channels.

The process will also cover vehicle de-pollution and dismantling, regulatory documentation and, where applicable, the generation and transfer of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) credits. Materials such as steel and aluminum recovered from the vehicles can then be processed for reuse and recycling, Eicher Motors said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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