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India's first mineral exchange to become operational in FY 2027-28

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 11:14:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's first mineral exchange aimed at creating a transparent, electronic delivery-based trading platform for miners will be registered and made operational in the next financial year FY 2027-28), a government official said on Wednesday, September 23.

The ministry of mines issued the framework - Mineral Exchange Rules 2026 - in June this year to create a transparent, electronic delivery-based trading platform for minerals, facilitate market-based price discovery and reduce information asymmetry between producers and buyers, additional secretary of the ministry of mines, Veena Kumari Dermal, said in a statement.

In the first phase, the exchange will cover iron ore, limestone, manganese and bauxite, and the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) will supervise the platform registration and eco-system audit under the mineral exchange rules, she said. The exchange will also feature risk-management mechanisms to prevent market manipulation and protect participants, Dermal said.

She said that it would provide producers and buyers with a reliable and globally competitive marketplace for minerals.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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