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India’s LMEL sees iron ore output rise 53% in Q1 of FY 2026-27

Thursday, 02 July 2026 08:57:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) achieved iron ore production of 6.05 million mt in first quarter (April-June) of fiscal 2026-27, a rise of 53 percent, according to a company statement on Thursday, July 2.

The company said that the rise in output was well in line with the target of achieving total production of 26 million mt by end of the current fiscal.

The primary mined ore figure excludes an additional 5.89 million mt of banded hematite quartzite (BHQ) extracted during the quarter. It planned to process this substantial volume of BHQ once its upcoming beneficiation plants are fully commissioned.

Direct reduction iron (DRI) production during the quarter was reported at 182,460 mt, a rise of 131 percent following commissioning of two new kilns which were currently running at full capacity, the company said. 

Iron ore pellet production was reported at 1.69 million mt after LMEL scaled up its capacity to 8 million mt per year, with launch of a new pellet plant of 4 million mt per year capacity.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

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