India's Coal India Limited to diversify into iron ore mining

Indian government-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL) will soon commence iron ore mining, marking its first diversification from coal mining, a company statement said on Friday, August 7.

The company said that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Gadadhapur iron ore block in the eastern state of Odisha and would be starting mining operations soon upon completion of the formal contract and mandatory government approvals.

The Gadadharpur iron ore block has an estimated reserve of 288 million mt, the miner said.

Over the last six years, CIL has secured approvals from its shareholders to foray into new businesses, including mining of critical minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, and production of hydrogen and energy storage batteries.