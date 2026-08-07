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India's Coal India Limited to diversify into iron ore mining

Friday, 07 August 2026 10:12:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL) will soon commence iron ore mining, marking its first diversification from coal mining, a company statement said on Friday, August 7.

The company said that it has been declared the preferred bidder for the Gadadhapur iron ore block in the eastern state of Odisha and would be starting mining operations soon upon completion of the formal contract and mandatory government approvals.

The Gadadharpur iron ore block has an estimated reserve of 288 million mt, the miner said.

Over the last six years, CIL has secured approvals from its shareholders to foray into new businesses, including mining of critical minerals, such as lithium and cobalt, and production of hydrogen and energy storage batteries.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

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