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India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in Q1 FY 2026-27

Monday, 13 July 2026 11:20:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited recorded manganese ore production of 508,000 mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of marginal rise of one percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, July 13.

The company achieved total manganese ore sales of 368,000 mt in the first quarter, a rise of three percent year on year.

The rise in sales volume underscored the steady demand from India’s primary steel and ferroalloys sectors, the company said.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 

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