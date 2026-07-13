India’s MOIL Limited sees 1% rise in manganese ore output in Q1 FY 2026-27

Indian government-run miner MOIL Limited recorded manganese ore production of 508,000 mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of marginal rise of one percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, July 13.

The company achieved total manganese ore sales of 368,000 mt in the first quarter, a rise of three percent year on year.

The rise in sales volume underscored the steady demand from India’s primary steel and ferroalloys sectors, the company said.