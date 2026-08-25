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Coal India seeks to open Singapore office to support its iron ore trading activities

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 10:49:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Close on the heels of its diversification into iron ore mining, Indian government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) is seeking approval to open an office in Singapore to function as its overseas iron ore trading business, industry sources said on Tuesday, August 25.

Earlier this month, CIL was declared the preferred bidder for the Gadhadhar iron ore block with estimated reserves of 288 million mt, and announced its plans to bid for more iron ore assets to emerge as a diversified resource company from its current business of fossil fuel supplies.

CIL's Singapore office would focus on expanding its critical mineral business vertical, supporting its pursuit of overseas mineral asset acquisitions and its trading activities in iron ore, the sources said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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