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Goa government receives 59 bids in auction of 24 idle low-grade iron ore dumps

Thursday, 18 June 2026 14:06:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The government of the western Indians state of Goa has received 59 bids in the ongoing auction of 24 idle low-grade iron ore dumps, a government official said on Thursday, June 18.

The official stated that, following the opening of technical bids, 59 bids were found to be valid from the 110 bid documents received.

The 24 idle low-grade iron ore dumps have an aggregate volume of 41 million mt.  The final number of qualified bidders will be decided after evaluation of the detailed project report submitted by each of the 59 bidders, the official said.

He added that this is the second round of auctions of iron ore lying idle at dumps after successful auction sales of a single dump in an earlier round.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 

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