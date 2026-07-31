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IEEFA: India's push to expand coking coal productions risks increase in methane gas emission

Friday, 31 July 2026 13:39:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's push to expand domestic coking coal production could significantly increase methane emission unless abatement is integrated into mine planning, a report of Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Friday, July 31.

As production moves deeper, underground coking coal reserves, methane intensity is expected to rise, creating a growing and largely overlooked climate risk, the report said.

Coking coal methane emissions are concentrated in India. Seven mines account for 81 percent of the emission from 30 operating mines that were tracked, almost all of them in eastern state of Jharkhand. Targeting methane mitigation in this small number and embedding methane management could deliver rapid and cost effective emission reductions while avoiding long-term emission lock-in, the report said.

Around 87 percent of India's abatable coking coal mine methane emission can be mitigated for less than $20/mt of carbon dioxide equivalent. This is in line with global estimates of the International Energy Agency (IEA), demonstrating that costs should not be a barrier to methane mitigation.

India should also prioritize lowering coking coal demand in steel through electric arc furnace (EAF), scrap utilization and green hydrogen. Additionally, utilization of coal mine methane and coal bed methane in steel value chain in itself can help lower coking coal demand and meet steel decarbonization targets, the report said.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 

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