India’s NMDC launches $80 million expansion project at Donimalai iron ore mine

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has launched an expansion project at its Donimalai iron ore complex to ramp up production to 17 million mt per year from 15 million mt per year at present, entailing a capital expenditure of around $80 million, company sources said on Wednesday, June 24.

The expansion project at its Donimalai iron ore asset in the southern state of Karnataka will also entail deployment of additional heavy mining equipment, installation of a screening plant and the building of a conveyor system to transport ore to the processing facility, the sources said.

The capex at Donimalai is in line with NMDC Limited’s target of achieving aggregate iron ore production of 100 million mt per year. The miner targets a production of 60 million mt in the fiscal year 2026-27, up from 53 million mt achieved in 2025-26.