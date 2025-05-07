India-based LMEL’s iron ore mine to be largest non-coal mine in country after expansion

India’s Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited’s (LMEL) Surjagarh iron ore mine in the western state of Maharashtra will emerge as the largest non-coal mine in the country once it secures environmental clearance to expand its capacity to 25 million mt per year from 10 million mt per year at present, the company informed investors on Wednesday, May 7.

The company said that environmental clearance was expected to be granted by the end of May. It said that, since the mine was expected to become the largest non-coal mine, it was taking a longer time to secure environmental approvals from the government.

LMEL informed investors that the company’s capex in the current fiscal year would be to the tune of $768 million, up from $437 million in 2024-25.