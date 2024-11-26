 |  Login 
SAIL and Adani Enterprises ink MDO agreement to expand Taldih iron ore mine capacity

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 14:12:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has signed an agreement with conglomerate Adani Enterprises for mine development and operation (MDO) of its Taldih iron ore mine in Odisha, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 26.

Under the MDO agreement, Adani Enterprises will also increase the capacity of the Taldih mine to 7 million mt per year from 2 million mt per year at present.

Work on the capacity expansion will be completed in two years and incremental production will commence from the third year as per the 25-year tenure of the MDO agreement.

The existing capacity of the Taldih iron ore mine is being operated by SAIL contractually with the help of a mobile crushing and screening plant and small capacity earth moving machineries.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production Investments 

