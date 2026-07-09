Tata Steel ‘s crude steel output from Indian operations up 11% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 5.82 million mt from its Indian operations during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 11 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, July 9.

Domestic sales during the period were also up, rising by 11 percent year on year to 5.17 million mt.

Tata Steel said its automotive and special products business recorded its best-ever first quarter volumes of around 0.9 million mt. It attributed the performance to the continued ramp-up of the Kalinganagar mill's continuous annealing and galvanizing lines, which helped drive a 20 percent year-on-year increase in high-end automotive steel products.

The branded products and retail segment also reported its highest-ever first quarter volume of around 1.7 million mt.

Sales under the industrial products and projects vertical stood at around 1.6 million mt, aided by demand from the value-added segment, with the company strengthening its presence in emerging sectors such as shipbuilding, containers and data centers through customer additions, mill approvals and new grade developments.

Tata Steel Netherlands produced 1.55 million mt of crude steel and reported sales of 1.40 million mt during the first quarter.

The company said operations were impacted by the shutdown of its direct sheet plant in April. However, the local environmental authority has permitted trial runs, which are currently underway ahead of a full restart.

In the UK, Tata Steel reported sales of 0.48 million mt as it continued serving customers through downstream processing of purchased substrate.

The company said work on its proposed 3 million mt per annum electric arc furnace at Port Talbot is progressing.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Thailand's finished steel production and deliveries remained steady at 0.33 million mt during the quarter.