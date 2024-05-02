﻿
English
India’s Tata Steel and ISM ink pact for resource management and mining practice development

Thursday, 02 May 2024 15:51:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited through its Tata Steel Industrial Consulting Division (TSIC), and TEXMiN, the Mining Technology Innovation Hub of the Indian School of Mines (ISM) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), have inked a pact for natural resource management and to upgrade and develop mining practices across the country, Tata Steel and ISM said in a joint statement on Wednesday, May 1.

The alliance encompasses various initiatives including integrating state-of-the-art software and digital tools into mining processes, which are expected to enhance operational efficiencies.

Additionally, the partnership will focus on developing training programs tailored to modernize skill sets in exploration, mining and regulatory compliance, aiming to build a proficient workforce equipped to handle future industry demands, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Tata Steel 

