Wednesday, 05 October 2022 10:19:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has divested itself of a 19 percent stake in Oman-based limestone mining company Al Rimal Mining, in favor of the National Investment Development Company, Oman, a Tata Steel regulatory filing said on Wednesday, October 5.

Following the divestment of the stake, Tata Steel’s equity holding in Al Rimal stands reduced to 51 percent from 70 percent and the National Investment Development Company’s stake increases to 30 percent, the regulatory filing said.