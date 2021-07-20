Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless sign agreement for joint mining of chrome ore

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 09:35:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), the mining arm of Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly mine chrome ore locked up in boundary between their respective adjacent mining areas located at Sukinda in eastern state of Odisha, TMSL official said on Tuesday, July 20.

He said that the decision to take up joint mining will enable both companies to optimally extract chrome ore which otherwise would remain locked up along boundaries of their respective mines, forever.

M. C. Thomas, managing director, TSML said that the MoU sets an example of collaboration between different miners to ensure sustainable mining and efficient extraction of minerals.

“This is a very unique collaboration between JSL and TMSL and will derive maximum value from joint mining effort. This effort will enhance availability of chrome ore in the region without any adverse environmental impact as it is already an explored area,” Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, JSL said.