﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless sign agreement for joint mining of chrome ore

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 09:35:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), the mining arm of Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly mine chrome ore locked up in boundary between their respective adjacent mining areas located at Sukinda in eastern state of Odisha, TMSL official said on Tuesday, July 20.

He said that the decision to take up joint mining will enable both companies to optimally extract chrome ore which otherwise would remain locked up along boundaries of their respective mines, forever.

M. C. Thomas, managing director, TSML said that the MoU sets an example of collaboration between different miners to ensure sustainable mining and efficient extraction of minerals.

“This is a very unique collaboration between JSL and TMSL and will derive maximum value from joint mining effort. This effort will enhance availability of chrome ore in the region without any adverse environmental impact as it is already an explored area,” Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, JSL said.


Tags: India  Tata Steel  mining  Jindal  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jul

Tata Steel’s Indian operations to account for 73% of total business in next decade
06  Jul

India’s coking coal imports up 15.55 percent in April-June
05  Jul

India’s MOIL hikes prices of manganese fines and ferromanganese by 7.5%
01  Jul

Tata Steel advances process of merging Tata Steel BSL Limited with itself
23  Jun

SAIL winding up of RMD not to lead to reduction in manpower