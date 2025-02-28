 |  Login 
India’s Tata Steel begins deploying EVs at mines to cut carbon emissions

Friday, 28 February 2025 14:12:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has commenced deploying electric vehicles (EVs) at its captive coal mines at Ramgarh to cut carbon emissions and reduce operational costs, the company said in a statement on Friday, February 28.

In the initial phase, 36 EVs have been pressed into service for mine inspection and other works, it said.

In the first phase, 11 EVs were deployed resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions by 43 mt, and with the deployment of the 36 EVs carbon emission are expected to be cut by 127 mt, according to the company statement.

Trials are being conducted for the use of LNG (liquefied natural gas)-based dump trucks at all its mines to lower the carbon footprint of the company’s mining operations.

This trial project has been taken up at Tata Steel’s iron ore and coal mines at Jharia, Noamundi, Dhanbad and West Singhbhum.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Tata Steel 

