﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel acquires additional equity stake in mining arm

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:27:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has acquired an additional equity stake in Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary, a company regulatory filing said on Thursday, June 16.

According to the filing, the additional equity stake was acquired by Tata Steel through a rights issue of equity shares of TSML.

TSML is a global supplier of raw materials for stainless steel, alloy steel and refractory manufacturers and currently operates three chromite mines and one ferroalloy plant and has partnerships with eight external ferro processing centers for the manufacturing of ferrochrome.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel to buy out SAIL’s 50% stake in mining joint venture

07 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel starts to build beneficiation plant at captive Joda iron ore mine in Odisha

12 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel to ramp up iron ore output 50% from captive mines within five years

29 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel commissions 8 million mt ore crushing, washing plant at captive iron ore, manganese mine

25 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless sign agreement for joint mining of chrome ore

20 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel’s mining arm to double ferrochrome production capacity

16 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel Mining begins chromite mining operations at Sukinda, Odisha

23 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel subsidiary wins licence for chromite ore mine in Odisha

13 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel resumes operations at Odisha iron ore mines

02 Jan | Steel News

Rio Tinto starts coking coal export from Benga mine

25 Jun | Steel News