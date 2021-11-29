﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel to ramp up iron ore output 50% from captive mines within five years

Monday, 29 November 2021 09:56:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has drawn up plans to augment annual production from its captive iron ore mines to 45 million mt within the next five years from the current output of 30 million mt per year, a company official said on Monday, November 29.

The higher annual iron ore production would come from the expansion of its operational captive mines of Noamundi, Katamari, Joda and  Khondond, the official said.

The increase in raw material output is in line with the expansion of finished steel making capacities at Tata Steel’s mills in India.


Tags: Indian Subcon  Tata Steel  mining  raw mat  iron ore  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Nov

Odisha invites bids for grant of mining lease for six mineral blocks via auction
29 Nov

India prods government companies to bring idle mining assets into production
24 Nov

India’s state trading firm MMTC to empanel iron ore miners for third party exports overseas
24 Nov

Goa appoints State Bank of India to help in auction of iron ore blocks by Dec
04 Nov

SAIL’s Bolani captive iron ore mine record monthly output in October