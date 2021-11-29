Tata Steel to ramp up iron ore output 50% from captive mines within five years

Monday, 29 November 2021 09:56:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has drawn up plans to augment annual production from its captive iron ore mines to 45 million mt within the next five years from the current output of 30 million mt per year, a company official said on Monday, November 29.

The higher annual iron ore production would come from the expansion of its operational captive mines of Noamundi, Katamari, Joda and Khondond, the official said.

The increase in raw material output is in line with the expansion of finished steel making capacities at Tata Steel’s mills in India.