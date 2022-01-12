Tata Steel starts to build beneficiation plant at captive Joda iron ore mine in Odisha

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:05:02 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel has commenced construction of a beneficiation plant at its Joda iron ore mine in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Wednesday, January 12.

“Raw Materials are essential for manufacturing steel. This beneficiation plant at Joda East Iron Mine will prove to be a strategic addition to meet our expansion target in the months to come,” D.B. Sundara Raman, vice president, raw materials, at Tata Steel, said.

The Joda mine, operational since 1956, provides raw material support to Tata Steel mills at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Kalinganagar in Odisha, and Tata Steel Long Products Limited in Jharkhand.

The Joda mine has a capacity for production of 12 million mt per annum of iron ore.