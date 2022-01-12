﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel starts to build beneficiation plant at captive Joda iron ore mine in Odisha

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:05:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel has commenced construction of a beneficiation plant at its Joda iron ore mine in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Wednesday, January 12.

“Raw Materials are essential for manufacturing steel. This beneficiation plant at Joda East Iron Mine will prove to be a strategic addition to meet our expansion target in the months to come,” D.B. Sundara Raman, vice president, raw materials, at Tata Steel, said.

The Joda mine, operational since 1956, provides raw material support to Tata Steel mills at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Kalinganagar in Odisha, and Tata Steel Long Products Limited in Jharkhand.

The Joda mine has a capacity for production of 12 million mt per annum of iron ore.


Tags: Tata Steel  Indian Subcon  mining  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12 Jan

India’s NMDC begins building iron ore screening and beneficiation plant at Donimalai mine
31 Dec

Bids invited for allocation via auction of three mineral blocks in Odisha
30 Dec

Goa enables export of idle low grade iron ore from dumps
21 Dec

Tata Steel to build rail link between raw material belt in Odisha and consumption center
16 Dec

Ind-Ra upgrades Tata Steel’s long-term issuer rating to highest level