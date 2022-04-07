﻿
Tata Steel to buy out SAIL’s 50% stake in mining joint venture

Thursday, 07 April 2022 14:09:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire 50 percent of the equity stake in S&T Mining from its joint venture partner government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Tata Steel statement said on Thursday, April 7.

Following the acquisition of the equity stake, S&T Mining will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

S&T Mining was formed in 2018 as a 50:50 joint venture of Tata Steel and SAIL, engaged in mining service consultancy, mining project evaluation, mineral exploration, coal mining and coal beneficiation.


