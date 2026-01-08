Tata Steel sees 11% rise in crude steel output from Indian operations in Q3 FY 2025-26

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production from its Indian operations of 6.34 million mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 11.4 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 8.

The company said that the crude steel output was the highest in any previous quarter of previous fiscal years.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported a crude steel output of 1.68 million mt during the quarter, a decline of 4.5 percent while Tata Steel Thailand achieved production of 0.31 million mt of crude steel, a rise of 19 percent.

Tata Steel reported sales of 6 million mt from its Indian operations in the given quarter, a rise of 14 percent year on year, the company said.