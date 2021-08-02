﻿
English
India’s DGTR recommends five-year AD duty extension for ex-China seamless tubes, pipes, hollow profiles

Monday, 02 August 2021
       

Upon conclusion of a ‘sunset review’ of antidumping (AD) duty on imports of seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profile of iron, alloy and non-alloy steel products from China, India’s Director General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended continuation of AD levies for a period of five years, a government official said on Monday, August 2, quoting from an official notification.

The official said that the sunset review was conducted as the existing AD duty was slated to expire on October 31, 2021, and the investigation established that continuation of the duty was required for these imports from China to prevent recurrence of dumping from the latter country.

The AD duty applicable ranges between $961/mt to $1.610/mt depending on various exporters/producers in China. The duty will be applicable for a period of five years from the date of the official notification that will be issued by the Department of Revenue, under the Ministry of finance, as a follow-up to the latest recommendation by the DGTR, the official said.


