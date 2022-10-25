﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s BMWIL inks billet conversion agreement with Tata Steel

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 10:39:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s BMW Industries Limited (BMWIL), a steel services company, has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel Limited for conversion of continuous cast (CC) billets sourced from the latter to rebar, a BMWIL regulatory filing said on Tuesday, October 25.

BMWIL said that it had developed capabilities to provide 360-degree services for customizing steel requirements for its clients from its logistical and processing centres.

The company’s present capacity utilization of its service centres is about 40 percent and the conversion agreement with Tata Steel will increase this and improve revenue earning and profitability.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel, Technology Metal Australia ink MoU to reduce emissions in steelmaking

11 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel sees 2% rise in finished steel output in Q2 FY 2022-23

10 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel restarts operations of NINL mill within 90 days of acquisition

04 Oct | Steel News

India’s steel ministry asks SAIL, Tata Steel to increase use of inland waterways for cheaper logistics

27 Sep | Steel News

Seven metal companies under India’s Tata Group to be merged with Tata Steel

23 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

19 Sep | Steel News

Indian government gets applications from 75 steel firms for inclusion in PLI Scheme

19 Sep | Steel News

India's Tata Steel evaluates offers in ongoing BF coke tender

14 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $7 million capital into its mining subsidiary

31 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel signs MoU with Punjab government to construct EAF-based longs mill

29 Aug | Steel News