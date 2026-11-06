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India's automobile retail sales across all categories down 24% in October 2026

Friday, 06 November 2026 14:33:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's automobile retail sales across all categories, as measured by new vehicle registrations, stood at 3.172 million units in October 2026, down 23.8 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday, November 6.

Passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 507,768 units in October 2026, down 14.23 percent, while two-wheeler sales totaled 2,321,419 units, down 28.35 percent, year on year.

Commercial vehicle sales fell by 2.39 percent year on year to 115,140 units, while wheeled construction equipment sales declined by 22 percent to 7,434 units.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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