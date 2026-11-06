India's automobile retail sales across all categories down 24% in October 2026

India's automobile retail sales across all categories, as measured by new vehicle registrations, stood at 3.172 million units in October 2026, down 23.8 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday, November 6.

Passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 507,768 units in October 2026, down 14.23 percent, while two-wheeler sales totaled 2,321,419 units, down 28.35 percent, year on year.

Commercial vehicle sales fell by 2.39 percent year on year to 115,140 units, while wheeled construction equipment sales declined by 22 percent to 7,434 units.