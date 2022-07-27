Indian ferroalloy producer IMFA’s net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23 up 36%

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:10:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s leading ferroalloy producer Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) Limited has reported a net profit of INR 1.34 billion ($16.78 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 36 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, July 27.

The company reported total revenue earnings of INR 7.43 billion ($93.27 million) during the quarter, up 38 percent year on year.

“Even as commodity prices have corrected on the back of continuing uncertainty due to geopolitical developments and weaker global economic growth, IMFA has posted a robust set of numbers for the first quarter. Our fully integrated business model coupled with long-term offtake arrangements sets us apart from our peers; going ahead, we expect margins to sustain in view of the correction in input costs and currency devaluation,” IMFA managing director Subhrakant Panda said in the statement.