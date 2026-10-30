India's Welspun Corp sees 13% rise in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2026-27, approves investments in US and Jordan

India's Welspun Corp achieved consolidated net profit of INR 4.98 billion ($52.35 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026.27, a rise of 13.4 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, October 30.

The company reported total revenues of INR 46.43 billion ($487.61 million) a rise of 6.2 percent.

Welspun Corp also announced that its board has approved an investment of up to $115 million to expand capacity at its existing spiral pipe facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the US.

The company plans to add 225,000 mt per annum of capacity to its existing 350,000 mt per annum facility. The expansion is expected to be operational by March 2028 and will be funded through internal accruals.

The company also approved an investment of up to $125 million for a partnership with Perma-Pipe International Holdings to establish spiral pipe manufacturing and coating facilities in Jordan. The investment will be shared equally between the two partners.

The proposed facilities will manufacture and coat pipes ranging from 24 inches to 120 inches, catering to water, oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure projects in Jordan and surrounding markets.

Welspun Corp manufactures large-diameter welded line pipes (LSAW, HSAW, HFW/HFIW) primarily used in the oil, gas, and water transmission sectors. It also produces DI pipes and pig iron from of its greenfield manufacturing complex in Anjar, Gujarat, targeting water infrastructure facilities.