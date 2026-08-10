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India's SMIOL sees consolidated net profit rise 36% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Monday, 10 August 2026 09:39:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 2.27 billion ($23.85 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 36.28 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 10.

The company reported total sales of INR 13.74 billion ($144.42 million) in the given quarter, a rise of 21 percent year on year.

The company has announced an investment of around INR 2.85 billion ($30 million) for construction of an iron ore beneficiation plant at its mines. The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027-28.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

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