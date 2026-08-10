India's SMIOL sees consolidated net profit rise 36% in Q1 FY 2026-27

India's Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 2.27 billion ($23.85 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 36.28 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 10.

The company reported total sales of INR 13.74 billion ($144.42 million) in the given quarter, a rise of 21 percent year on year.

The company has announced an investment of around INR 2.85 billion ($30 million) for construction of an iron ore beneficiation plant at its mines. The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027-28.