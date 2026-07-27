SAIL doubles its consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2026-27

Indian government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 16.44 billion ($170.41 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, double compared to the consolidated net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, July 27.

The company reported a total income of INR 264.51 billion ($2.74 billion) during the quarter, a rise of 1.4 percent year on year.

The company attributed the sharp rise in its consolidated net profit to the reduction achieved in its expenses.

SAIL said that its crude steel output during the quarter was 4.76 million mt, compared to 4.85 million mt during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Sales declined to 4.16 million mt, from 4.55 million mt in the same quarter of the previous year.